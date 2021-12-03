Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.