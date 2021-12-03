Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $544 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.04 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.14) EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.12.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

