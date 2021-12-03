Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $151-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.51 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.12.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.94. 5,800,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.