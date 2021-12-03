Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 3.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.18. 406,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $297.42 and a one year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.