Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,113. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.82 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.