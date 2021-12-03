Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 70,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

