Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 237,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,849 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,243. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.