Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $338,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 658.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,963 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 239,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

