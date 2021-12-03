Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.14. 148,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,007. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

