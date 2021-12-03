Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,221.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,221 ($15.95) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 2206528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,239.50 ($16.19).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,287.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,409.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

