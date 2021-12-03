Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

