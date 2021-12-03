Smoothy Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $569,942.46 and $581,594.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00063245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.73 or 0.07798374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,772.50 or 0.99730192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

