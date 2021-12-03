Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $421.00 at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $353.00 to $421.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.34.

SNOW stock opened at $360.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.26. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

