Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,600 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.33.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 164.37% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

