Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,608 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Sonos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

