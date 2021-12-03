Southside Bancshares (LON:SBSI) Trading Up 1.1%

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.67 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.67 ($1.38). Approximately 4,009 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

