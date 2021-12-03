SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $78.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

