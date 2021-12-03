SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,394. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

