Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.92 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

