Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.90

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.90 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 288660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

