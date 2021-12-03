Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.11. Square posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $10.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.31. 19,152,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,980,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.