StakerDAO Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $526,516.86 and $7,797.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakerDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00063162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.08 or 0.07840680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,766.30 or 0.99823890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002734 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.