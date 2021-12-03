State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura Sells 5,000 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STFC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

