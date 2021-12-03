State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura Sells 5,000 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
STFC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $51.87.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
