State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,520 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 139,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

