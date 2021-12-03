State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CPLG stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

