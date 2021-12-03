State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 155.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

