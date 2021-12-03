State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,677 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $22.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -834.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

