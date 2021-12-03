State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of PetMed Express worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.10 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.