State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.23%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.