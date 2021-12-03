Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002414 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012589 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

