StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

