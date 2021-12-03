StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “
Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About StealthGas
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
