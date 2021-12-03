Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 253,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

