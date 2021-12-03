Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

STL opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,664. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $790,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 432.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

