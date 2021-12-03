Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) Trading Up 37.8%

Shares of Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC) were up 37.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 12,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 32,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Consolidated had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Sterling Consolidated Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution O-ring and rubber products. It also involves in the provision of freight and rental services. The company was founded on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Neptune, NJ.

