Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of STC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

STC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

