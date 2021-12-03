Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08 and traded as low as C$6.88. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 36,967 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAY.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.10.

In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,632.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,469,842.58.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

