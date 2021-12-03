Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.