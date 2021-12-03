Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

