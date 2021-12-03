Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

