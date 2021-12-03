Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.