Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.79 and a 200 day moving average of $294.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

