StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 6.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 154,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,365,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

