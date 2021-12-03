StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 6.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 154,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,365,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
