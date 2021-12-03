Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 278 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

SWKS opened at $149.70 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

