Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,388 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 28.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 2,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $671.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

