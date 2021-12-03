Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $913,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.