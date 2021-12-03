Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mondelez International by 180.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,401 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.