Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 236 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $339.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

