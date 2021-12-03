Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 483 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

