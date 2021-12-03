Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

