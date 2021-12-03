Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24,698 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at about $23,015,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at about $19,440,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 133,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.